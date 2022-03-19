CBS to Air Whitney Houston Special – Marking A Decade Since Singer’s Death

*It is been a decade since the tragic death of Whitney Houston, and CBS is out to put in an hour-long special in commemoration. Houston accidentally drowned in the bathtub of her Beverly Hills hotel room. The toxicology reports pointed to her multiple drug use.

The special titled “Whitney, A Look Back” will air on CBS on Saturday, April 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT to mark the 10th anniversary. It is produced by Entertainment Tonight and contains footage from ET’s own vault. It will also livestream on Paramount+ but via an on-demand basis. Erin Johnson is the Executive Producer, while Leslie Kawaguchi and Whitney Wallace serve as Co-Executive Producers.

The producers say the film will also feature lost performances and rare moments never seen before. There will also be interviews with stars such as Dionne Warwick, Clive Davis, CeCe Winans, Monica, and Kelly Price. The producers are to present new details about Houston’s last days and days soon after her death. She died on February 11, 2012, aged 48.

Houston was a successful singer and actress who sold more than 200 million records throughout her career. Some of her hit songs include “I Will Always Love You” and “Saving All My Love For You.” She won eight Grammys and two Emmy awards. She also had a film career, including the 1992 movie “The Bodyguard” and the 1997 “Cinderella” remake with Brandy.

The commemoration of “Whitney Houston comes as the singer’s estate has seen its earnings quadruple in the last three years, from when Primary Wave Music took control of half of her assets in 2019.

“We have massively, over the course of our three-year partnership, improved the earnings of the estate,” Larry Mestel, Primary Wave founder and CEO, told Variety last month. “We’ve basically quadrupled the earnings stream of the estate through a lot of low-hanging fruit: renegotiation of partnerships, focusing on merchandise, digital strategy and social media enhancement — upping the game in general.”