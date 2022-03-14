EURVideoNews: Closer look inside ‘Black Dolls’ exhibit at NY Historical Society

*An exhibition at the New York Historical Society showcases hundreds of Black dolls made from the 1850s to today. Specifically, the exhibition explores handmade cloth dolls made primarily by African American women between 1850 and 1940 through the lens of race, gender, and history.

The exhibition immerses visitors in the world of dolls, doll play, and doll making while examining the formation of racial stereotypes and confronting the persistence of racism in American history. It features more than 100 cloth dolls, alongside dozens of historical photographs of white and Black children posed with their playthings and caregivers.

Via the video report below, CBS2’s Dana Tyler hears/learns more from the co-curator.

