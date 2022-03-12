Saturday, March 12, 2022
HomeEntertainmentComedy
Comedy

Bill Maher on How Only Wack-Azz Americans Can Make the War in Ukraine About Them | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

*As usual, Bill Maher has fascinating and hilarious takes on America’s view of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The way he sees it knuckle-headed Americans are making the war about them.

As the “Real Time” host said on Friday night: “Everything proves what we already believed and everything goes back to the thing we already hate.”

As he puts it … Biden supporters blame Trump’s policies for the war, and vice versa. He hilariously references a comment Trump made about the war, saying it wouldn’t have erupted but for a rigged American presidential election. Maher’s reaction … “Kanye thinks less about Pete Davidson than Trump thinks about the rigged election.” BTW … it wasn’t rigged.

Watch the video above for more and be prepared to howl at a very serious situation.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: The Russia/Ukraine War Could Plunge Africa into Hunger – Higher Food Prices Predicted | VIDEO

Bill Maher (screenshot)
Bill Maher (screenshot)

Previous articleMonie Love & Stevie J Featured on TV One’s UNSUNG and UNCENSORED this Sunday (03/13) | WATCH
Next articleCold Blast Brings Heavy Snow to the Northeast and Deep Freeze to the South | VIDEO
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO