Bill Maher on How Only Wack-Azz Americans Can Make the War in Ukraine About Them | WATCH

*As usual, Bill Maher has fascinating and hilarious takes on America’s view of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The way he sees it knuckle-headed Americans are making the war about them.

As the “Real Time” host said on Friday night: “Everything proves what we already believed and everything goes back to the thing we already hate.”

As he puts it … Biden supporters blame Trump’s policies for the war, and vice versa. He hilariously references a comment Trump made about the war, saying it wouldn’t have erupted but for a rigged American presidential election. Maher’s reaction … “Kanye thinks less about Pete Davidson than Trump thinks about the rigged election.” BTW … it wasn’t rigged.

Watch the video above for more and be prepared to howl at a very serious situation.

