Friday, March 11, 2022
Jody Watley’s Top 11 Rules for Success

By Fisher Jack
*Check out some of iconic singer Jody Watley’s top 11 rules for being successful. It will motivate you to be your new best self. Enjoy!

Jody Watley (03-10-22)
Jody Watley

  1. Be fearless.
  2. Never let anyone or anything dim your light.
  3. Always believe in yourself and be happy being yourself.
  4. You are enough.
  5. Be selective. Protect your time. Not everything and everyone that calls your name is for you.
  6. Keep growing and evolving, whether or not others understand, acknowledge or embrace you – just keep living to be your new best self.
  7. You don’t have to stay the same in life. If people have to get to know you again, let them do that.
  8. Embrace change.

9.Always find your best light and shine from the inside out – live your best life, it's yours – don't let the world get you down.

9.Always find your best light and shine from the inside out – live your best life, it’s yours – don’t let the world get you down.

10.Don’t wait on approval, validation and likes from others – always give yourself the highest of approval ratings and work from there.

11.Hold your head up and be fabulous no matter what.

You can follow Jody Watley on social media @jodywatley

Fisher Jack

