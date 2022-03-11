Jody Watley’s Top 11 Rules for Success

*Check out some of iconic singer Jody Watley’s top 11 rules for being successful. It will motivate you to be your new best self. Enjoy!
- Be fearless.
- Never let anyone or anything dim your light.
- Always believe in yourself and be happy being yourself.
- You are enough.
- Be selective. Protect your time. Not everything and everyone that calls your name is for you.
- Keep growing and evolving, whether or not others understand, acknowledge or embrace you – just keep living to be your new best self.
- You don’t have to stay the same in life. If people have to get to know you again, let them do that.
- Embrace change.
9.Always find your best light and shine from the inside out – live your best life, it’s yours – don’t let the world get you down.
10.Don’t wait on approval, validation and likes from others – always give yourself the highest of approval ratings and work from there.
11.Hold your head up and be fabulous no matter what.
You can follow Jody Watley on social media @jodywatley