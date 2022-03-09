The Pulse of Entertainment: Jazz Pianist Peggy Duquesnel’s ‘Piano for My Soul’ is a Masterpiece

*“A lot of pianists like to use the music…like churches, so I wanted that available,” said Jazz pianist Peggy Duquesnel about her new album “Piano for My Soul” (JoySpring Music), to be released April 8, 2022, having two parts – one has the songs with other musicians and the other has the songs with just her on the piano. “They order the sheet music with just the piano.”

The album is a Spiritual masterpiece that combines Inspirational hymns and Classical music. Peggy’s 16th album, “Piano for My Soul” features assistance from two-time Grammy-winning pianist Alan Broadbent; Billy Martin on drums; Andre Mayeux on organ; Melissa Hasin on cello, and the late Steve Hall on piano. The classical composers whose pieces are woven into the album include Bach, Chopin, Tchaikovsky and Leo Delibes.

“I didn’t have a title,” she said about the new album. “But I had the concept in mind, the type of music that worked well together – hymns and classical. I started in 2021 during the pandemic.”

Duquesnel is a Jazz pianist, vocalist, composer, arranger and producer. She also teaches Jazz studies at Concordia University. She can fluidly play Jazz, Pop, Inspirational and Classical. Peggy has performed or recorded with Broadbent, Dionne Warwick, Henry Mancini, Pat Boone, Jeff Lorber, Jimmy Haslip, Rick Braun, Jeff Hamilton and John Patitucci.

On March 16th Peggy Duquesnel will be performing from the “…Soul” album at the Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church in Los Alamitos, California. Based in Long Beach, California, Peggy released music videos for each single off the album that she calls “nature videos” which she uses as a tutorial. The “Piano for My Soul” project has released as singles “Be Still My Soul/Finlandia,” “Praise God from Whom All Blessings Flow (Bach 2-part Invention #13),” “A Lullaby,” and “Take My Life, and “Let it Be”. Peggy produced the album and Andre Mayeux mixed and mastered the project.

“I started releasing albums in my late 20s. It’s been three years since my last one,” she informed me. “During the pandemic, I wasn’t performing. I honestly had been performing non-stop. It was so nice to…breathe. I also work at the church…I even started teaching remotely.”

Because of the break the pandemic gave everyone she used the time, like most artists and musicians, to record new music and I am glad that she did because this is an outstanding piece of work. My favorite tracks on the “Piano for My Soul” album include #1 “Be Still My Soul” because it is so angelic and masterful in arrangement and composition, I could imagine it on a soundtrack to a movie, and I also love the strings from the cello which together could evoked sweet dreams; #3 “A Lullaby” not only because she wrote it for her grandson, reminding me of the little songs I created to sing to my children and grandchildren when they were babies, but because it is so sweet for a slumber mood; #5 “O the Deep, Deep Love of Jesus” because its simply a masterpiece and made me want to waltz and do ballet all over the house and again I love the strings of the cello by Melissa Hasin; #7 “Chopin Prelude” because it was excellently done, one of my favorite Classical pieces, and I love how the strings from the cello are woven into it; #11 “Precious Lord Take My Hand” because it was outstandingly played and evoked memories of growing up in the church – because of the organ, and #12 “You Are My Hiding Place/Swan Lake (Tehaikovsky)” because it immediately made me want to waltz and modern dance all the way until the end of the track. www.JoySpringMusic.com www.PianoOrchestras.com

