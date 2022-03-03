Thursday, March 3, 2022
Kirk Franklin Joins AT&Ts Class of 2022 Black Future Makers! | Watch

By Alexus Mozell
This February, at the start of Black History Month AT&T unveiled their class of 2022 Black Future Makers and multi-award winning choir director Kirk Franklin made the list!

EUR sat down with Franklin and talked about his three-decade career and what dream in black means to him.

“It’s very humbling because I come from a genre that is not the forefront of the popular culture,” said Franklin when asked how he felt about being a part of this year’s class.

Kirk Franklin BFM Living Portrait
Kirk Franklin 2022 AT&T Black Future Maker

Why does he think its important for programs like “Dream In Black” to exist and give dreamers the opportunity to dream beyond their reality?

“I think its very powerful,” said the artist. “The optics…when you have a major corporation like AT&T see the value and the necessity – especially during Black history month – of shedding light on communities where talent and gifts have always have been appropriated but never really celebrated. Those inside of the culture can get the recognition and appreciation that’s usually packaged for other communities without really celebrating the ones who curator ed the ideas and content. I celebrate AT&T for being able to share the spotlight.”

When we think about these programs it is a way to let dreamers know their dream is possible and to always dream beyond their reality.

This is the campaign’s fourth year and in addition to Franklin, other members of the class include Meagan Good, John Legend, Tobe Nwigwe, Terrell Grice, and more.

Check out the full interview here.

Alexus Mozell

