It’s OVER Kanye – Kim Kardashian Declared Legally Single

*#KimKardashian‘s request to be declared legally single amid her divorce proceedings with #Kanye “Ye” West was granted by a judge in a Wednesday morning hearing. The ruling also concluded that the reality tv star will be dropping her “West” last name.

While Ye did not appear at the virtual hearing, his lawyers were present and did not object to restoring Kim’s single status, but did list out his requests before she was declared single. He asked that any right to get reimbursement of money that’s supposed to be divided up will be preserved in case either of them dies, which the judge granted. However, the judge rejected two other requests which included Kim would not transfer any assets she had in trust and that if Kim remarries she would waive the “marital privilege,” TMZ reports.

This news comes after the rapper was accused of attempting to slow down their divorce proceedings by challenging their prenuptial agreement in court. Just last week, the Skims founder claimed her ex was causing her “emotional distress” after putting “misinformation” about private family matters on Instagram.

