Wednesday, February 23, 2022
Disneyland ‘Celebrates Soulfully’ with Kierra Sheard & Local Gospel Choirs | Watch

By JillMunroe
*The happiest place on earth becomes one of the most soulful ones during February in celebration of Black History Month as Disneyland Resort kicked off its “Celebrate Soulfully” showcase. For two weekends in February, new interactive experiences highlighting Black heritage and culture will be available throughout the resort through music, food, and art programming. 2022 marks the first time the event has taken place at Mickey’s west coast headquarters – the event has taken place at the Walt Disney World resort in previous years.

There are concerts and installations in Downtown Disney and the park. Stroll through and see artwork from Black artists inspired by the Disney and Pixar Academy Award-winning film “Soul,” which stars Jamie Foxx. Emerging Black artists featured included Bee Harris, Bianca Pastel, Arrington Porter, and Cory Van Lew.

There was also a live chalk installation from muralist Marcella Swett.

Ralph Brennan’s Jazz Kitchen features creole cuisine, including Gumbo, Louisiana crawfish spring rolls, NOLA BBQ shrimp & grits, Po Boys, and beignets just in time for Mardi Gras.

“Celebrate Gospel,” a tribute to Gospel Music brings together award-winning music stars, Southern California community choirs, and acapella performers, performed at the Fantasyland Theater in Disneyland Park. Guests were treated to a show starring Stellar Award-winning singer, songwriter, fashion designer, actor, and author Kierra Sheard and Sacred Groove – a Gospel group that mixes beloved classics with upbeat, modern hymns. Plus, community groups: Friendship Baptist Church Choir (Yorba Linda, Ca.), FReSHGeneration (Inglewood, Ca.), SpiritandTruthEnsemble (Riverside, Ca.), and KJLH Radio Free Voices (Inglewood, Ca.) were present.

The musical celebration rocked the stage for four hours. But if you missed last weekend, don’t worry. February 26th has an equally impressive lineup of performers!

Featuring Jonathan McReynolds a contemporary Christian artist from Chicago whose album “Make Room” debuted No. 1 on Billboard Gospel. Mali Music a contemporary gospel artist whose musical style gives you a blend of R&B and hip-hop. And lastly, Los Angeles-based choir The Singers of Soul. Community groups scheduled to perform include; the Amazing Grace Conservatory (Los Angeles, ca.), Rhythm and Moves Children’s Youth Community Choir (Pasadena, Ca.), Greater LA Cathedral Choir (Los Angeles, ca.), and LA Inner City Mass Choir (Inglewood, Ca.)

“”Celebrate Soulfully” and, in particular, “Celebrate Gospel” allows Disneyland Resort to showcase and highlight Black talent and celebrate community groups,” said Sr. Entertainment Manager of Disneyland Resort Veronica Horton.

JillMunroe

