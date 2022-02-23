Wednesday, February 23, 2022
‘Antiracist Libraries’ Popping Up Throughout Bay Area Amid Nationwide School Board Whitewashing (Video)

*Antiracist libraries are surfacing throughout the Bay Area to in an effort to push back against the current banning of Black-themed books by conservative school boards across the country.

The Walnut Creek-based nonprofit, Rise Up Against Racism, builds “Little Free Antiracist Libraries” from the ground up, filling each structure with books for children and adults that center on historically marginalized perspectives, reports the Bay Area’s ABC7.

“The idea behind these libraries is to provide our communities with antiracist books for children and adults and really make this reading accessible,” said Rise Up Against Racism co-founder Jenny Roy. “We believe in the power of books to spark conversation.”

The libraries are functional pieces of community art painted by a diverse collective of commissioned artists, each seeking to tell unique stories through the design elements. Inside, the collection of books is carefully chosen, curated, and purchased from Marcus Books in Oakland, the oldest Black-owned bookstore in the United States.

“Every part of our Little Free Antiracist Libraries offers opportunities for reflection and learning and hopefully a powerful impetus for action,” explained Rise Up Against Racism co-founder Meg Honey.

The libraries are currently installed throughout the Bay Area in Walnut Creek, Martinez, and Burlingame with more locations to come.

To learn more and support, visit here and follow @riseupagainstracism on Instagram.

Visit here for information on how to bring a Little Free Antiracist Library to your neighborhood.

