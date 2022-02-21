Monday, February 21, 2022
HomeEUR SectionsToday’s Video
Basketball

‘Don’t F***ing Touch Me’: New Raw Video of Michigan Coach Juwan Howard’s Open-Hand Claw of Wisconsin Assistant Coach

By EURPublisher01
0

Juwan Howard
Screenshot: Michigan Coach Juwan Howard after hitting a Wisconsin Assistant Coach following a game on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022 in Wisconsin

*The handshake line after Sunday’s Michigan-Wisconsin game erupted into chaos and culminated in a Michigan coach Juwan Howard claw-smacked a member of Wisconsin’s coaching staff.

The following is based on explanations given by both sides during post game press conferences:

This foolishness was all sparked by a timeout taken by Wisconsin when they were up 77-63 with 15 seconds left in the game. Howard thought that was petty, a blatant sign of disrespect to his players. Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said he called the timeout only to give his reserve players, coming into the game cold, a plan to inbound the ball and get it across court against Michigan’s full court press.

Back to the handshake line. Howard usually leads his team in handshakes, but this time he went to the back, and planned to keep walking past Gard without shaking his hand. As they approached each other, Gard grabbed Howard’s arm in an attempt to stop him from simply walking past. Howard was triggered by Gard touching him, and words were exchange, including Howard telling Gard he “would remember” that timeout. Finger pointing ensued and then players and coaches from both teams began to swarm and jostle.

Then suddenly, Howard’s open claw swooped down and found the head of Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft. Why him? He must’ve said something messy.

Watch it all go down below (first the CBS broadcast video, then raw footage allowing us to hear what the coaches said to each other before the melee), followed by post-game comments from both Howard and Gard about the melee:

The below video from WKOW’s Pablo Iglesias begins with Howard approaching Gard in the handshake line, visibly upset saying, “I’ll remember that s—.” Gard then grabbed Howard’s shirt, prompting Howard to respond multple times: “Don’t f—— touch me!”

Previous articleMusic Pioneer Jamal Edwards Dead at 31: He Was an ‘Inspiration to so Many’
Next articleEUR Video News: Gang/Crime Infested Cabrini-Green Gave Way to Mixed-Income Homes
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play the Villain’ | WATCH

JillMunroe -
denzel washington

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe -
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

denzel washington chadwick boseman

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

denzel washington ellen pompao

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

denzel washington and frances mcdormand new york film festival 2021

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO