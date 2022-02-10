Thursday, February 10, 2022
Muslim Army Veteran Shukri Abdirahman Running to Unseat Rep. Ilhan Omar [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
Muslim army veteran Shukri Abdirahman via Twitter

*Muslim army veteran Shukri Abdirahman is running as a Republican to unseat Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), and she joined “Fox & Friends First” to discuss why she taking aim at the ‘Squad’ member.

Abdirahman is all about funding the police, securing American borders and she’s not down with Omar’s far-left agenda when it comes to illegal immigration. Abdirahman is running to represent the 5th Congressional District as a Republican, Fox News reports.

“I gave my life to this country for 10 and a half years, I put my life on the line for the ideals of America, the America that I got used to, the America that I was proud to put my life on the line and I came here legally as a refugee,” said Abdirahman, a Somali refugee.

READ MORE: Joy Reid Devotes Segment to Muslim Stereotypes After Trump, Ilhan Omar Accuse Her of ‘Islamophobia’ [VIDEO]

“Now you have open borders that we don’t know who’s crossing, no one is getting vetted. We don’t know how dangerous those people are to our livelihoods,” she said. 

“I don’t believe that vetting is racist,” Abdirahman stated. “I don’t believe securing our borders are racist. People need to come the right way and our nation needs to be kept safe.”

“All our politicians, government leaders have a responsibility to protect our sovereign nation and our people,” she continued.

In a post on Twitter, she wrote, “I have never forgotten and never will forget what America gave to me. I took an oath when I became a citizen, and I took an oath when I joined the U.S. Armed Forces. Those oaths I took both ended in “so help me God” and neither of them expire.”

Hear more from Abdirahman via the YouTube clip above.

Omar announced her plans to seek reelection in the 2022 midterm elections earlier this week.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

