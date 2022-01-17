Monday, January 17, 2022
Women And Self-Defense: The Journal of Steffanie Rivers | WATCH

*I participated in my first shooting competition over the weekend. Although I didn’t expect to be the only woman competing, I was pleasantly surprised to see there were about six other women – all African-American – in the competition of about 30 people. Why are more Black women interested in firearms self-defense? 

According to statistics, forty percent of guns purchased in 2020 were by people who never had owned a gun before. During the height of the pandemic in 2020 more than half of all gun purchases were by African-Americans. We are the fastest-growing segment of gun owners in the United States. The negative political climate was one reason for that. Growing racially-motivated crimes against Black and Brown people has been another reason for that. Black people in America have finally realized the 2nd Amendment applies to them too.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: WATCH Cop Assault (Choke) Female Officer for Pulling Him Away from Black Handcuffed Suspect

Black women see guns as guard against crime spike
Black women see guns as a guard against crime spike, screenshot of AP Video

While some people might fool themselves into thinking they live in a world where they don’t need to know how to defend themselves with a gun if you go to church or you go to the grocery store or to the mall or your kids go to school these are places where people have been shot and killed while minding their own business! Who wants to get caught in a gunfight and they don’t have a gun? That would be nobody!

When it comes to women and firearms, many of us no longer want the defense of our families to be just the responsibility of the man of the house. Not because we don’t trust him to do it, but what if he’s not home when something happens? What if we’re single and there is no ‘man of the house?’ Click on the video for more details.

Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at [email protected] with your comments, questions and speaking inquiries. Follow her @tcbstef on Instagram and Twitter. 

