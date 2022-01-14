Larry Buford: Don’t Listen to the Rhetoric!

*With so much disinformation being floated these days, ladies and gentlemen, don’t listen to the rhetoric. For starters, think about Critical Race Theory (CRT). The two racists who were acquitted for the murder of Emmett Till, were also acquitted in a second racially charged trial for kidnapping based on the sins of Till’s father (reportedly found guilty and hanged for the death and rape of white women while serving in the military during WWII). It was implied that Emmett may have attempted rape after the fashion of his father, thereby justifying his murder. This fact flies in the face of those who claim that systemic racism and inequality does not exist today, and hold to the belief that they are not responsible nor accountable for the sins of their racist ancestors. Tell that to Emmett Till’s family.

Then there is the question about mandating vaccinations where people say you have a choice in deciding whether or not to get the shot because if you do you can still be affected when exposed to the coronavirus. A doctor was once asked if it were really necessary to prescribe a statin to combat high cholesterol. The doctor replied, “if you don’t take the statin, there’s a 100% chance of you dying, whereas with the statin you have a fighting chance of 50/50.” In the face of so many people dying from COVID-related illnesses, wouldn’t you want a fighting chance of survival if you caught the virus? Also, wouldn’t you want frontline service professionals and co-workers to be vaccinated to at least give you some assurance that you are in a safe environment? Don’t blame the government for mandates; blame those who choose to put themselves and others at risk that has placed the government in a position to act for the sake of the whole country, red or blue state!

The fear-mongers who say America is heading down the socialist path to communism, also acknowledge that we have checks and balances with a three-branch governing system that would prevent a tyrannical state. Well-said except that when you have a vital segment of the three-branch system who elect to place party before country and perpetuate lies instead of doing the job for which they were elected, it undermines the Articles of the Constitution prescribed and ordained by the founding fathers to maintain a strong and healthy democracy. Article 1 outlines the powers of Congress or the legislative branch; Article II outlines the executive branch and the powers of the president and vice president; and Article III outlines the judicial powers of the judicial branch.

When you hear talk about “making America great again,” be honest and ask yourself what does that really mean to you personally. Are you acting on hearsay and getting caught up in a frenzy? Or are you really looking at the whole picture of what democracy entails? America is not a completely perfect union, but it’s the best this world has ever seen. What are the alternatives? As citizens, we are all in this thing together, and are all called upon to strive for “a more perfect union.” Please take time to read and think for yourselves, and not listen to the rhetoric.

Larry Buford is a Los Angeles-based contributing writer. Author of “Things Are Gettin’ Outta Hand” and “Book To The Future” (Amazon); two insightful books that speak to our moral conscience in times like these. Email: [email protected]m