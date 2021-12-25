Saturday, December 25, 2021
HomeEUR SectionsSocial Heat
Social Heat

Snoop Dogg Not Feelin’ Christmas Elf Likeness – Suing ‘Snoop on a Stoop’ Creator | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
0

*#SnoopDogg isn’t here for a #Christmas classic created in his likeliness.⁠

This holiday season, there has been a frenzy on the internet over a Snoop version of the wholesome Elf on the Shelf doll, which has been named Snoop on the Stoop, the New York Post reported.⁠

Usually, the popular toy which is inspired by the eponymous 2005 children’s book looks like a cherubic, which is a white elf who is Santa’s best friend in the story. The rapper-inspired version features the 50-year-old smoking a blunt while wearing sunglasses and an elf outfit.⁠

Now online retailers are selling different dressed takes on the elf. But the problem is, none of the concepts were authorized by Snoop, who also went on Twitter to say he does not endorse the novelty item.⁠

“I have no connection to the SNOOP ON A STOOP product and will be taking legal action against those making it and whoever is selling it,” Snoop Dogg tweeted.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Pretty Ricky’s Baby Blue Sentenced to Prison Over PPP Loan Scam

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert)

Wait! There’s more via NY Post

The New Jersey-based 3D printing company that sold out of Snoop on the Stoop dolls confirmed to The Post that he was contacted by Snoop Dogg’s lawyers.

“I was contacted by Snoop’s lawyers and immediately removed all Snoop references from my website within a day,” MuckyChris’ Chris Milnes told The Post.

However, Milnes is claiming that others are reportedly stealing its original concept.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AllHipHop (@allhiphopcom)

Previous articleKing YAHWEH Enters Second Phase of Negotiations for Fort Lauderdale Property
Next articleKyle Lowry’s Overlooked, Old-School Ways Leading Undermanned Heat | WATCH
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2021 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO