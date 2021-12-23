Thursday, December 23, 2021
BLIND ITEM: The Rapper and Her Cheating Hubby

By Ny MaGee
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

Every bit of trouble in the life of this A-list rapper has been caused by the actions of her husband. Whether it is cheating on her and getting other women pregnant, or getting into fights with other women that get you into legal trouble, everything can be traced back to him. They have split multiple times, but yet, she keeps coming back for more and then gives him that ridiculous amount of money. Have some respect for yourself.

Can you guess who the rapper and her husband are?  Sound off in the comments.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

