Killer Mike, T.I. to Renovate Historic Seafood Restaurant in Atlanta

*Rappers Killer Mike and T.I. have teamed to renovate a popular staple of Atlanta culinary, Bankhead Seafood.

“It’s been a part of my life as long as I’ve been on earth,” said Killer Mike. “If you’re writing a show or a book about Michael Render and his family, (Bankhead Seafood) would definitely be one of the characters.”

According to WSB, Killer Mike and T.I. recently filed a building permit to start their rebuilding efforts. Bankhead Seafood, located in northwest Atlanta, first opened on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway in 1968 and closed in 2018.

Killer Mike and T.I. announced in 2019 their plans to resurrect the restaurant as part of their efforts to invest in their community.

Per the report, T.I., and Mike officially acquired the restaurant in 2019, including the name, trademark, and recipes. Mike may include his aunt and grandmother’s biscuits on the menu, as well as T.I.’s sweet potato pie.

“If Bankhead Seafood if we only stayed there, we have failed. It is our job to end up in other communities,” Killer Mike said last year, as reported by Black Enterprise. “Just like Waffle House and Chick-Fil-A were born out of Atlanta, and we’ve seen other restaurants and businesses grow out of here, we can be the next one. We owe it to our community. Our goal is to become a national chain.”

Killer Mike said Bankhead Seafood will “be a fully-functioning” restaurant, complete with a liquor license.

The eatery’s opening date has not yet been announced.

According to Eater, Bankhead Seafood was to open in Spring 2021, but COVID has derailed those plans.