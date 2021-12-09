Porsha Williams Has Set a Date for Her Wedding to Simon Guobadia

*Porsha and Simon finally have a date for their wedding! Last week Porsha appeared on the Tamron Hall Show, where she shared she didn’t have a date set yet for the wedding, that had many people questioning whether the couple were serious about getting married but Porsha has revealed the date is set… we just won’t know it yet.

Prosha and Simon’s relationship has been the hot topic of social media ever since the engagement was announced earlier this year. When Porsha was a guest on the Tamron Hall Show last week, Tamron questioned Porsha’s relationship asking why they haven’t set a date but moved into a house together. Porsha really didn’t have an answer then, but now she says afterthought, and a little bullying from her family, her and Simon know what day they plan on having their huge wedding extravaganza.

“I did not [have a date] and everything kind of blew up online,” Porsha said to EXTRA on the People’s Choice Red Carpet. “My grandmother, of all people, got word. She was like, ‘That man wants to marry you, what you going to do?’ She, my mom, and my Aunt Darlene sat me down like an intervention and they literally gave me a date. So we now have a date, summoned by my family”

