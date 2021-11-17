Wednesday, November 17, 2021
HomeNews
News

Chris Tucker Explains Why He Never Returned to ‘Friday’ Franchise

By Ny MaGee
0

Chris Tucker – GettyImages

*Chris Tucker has previously spoken out about why he has no interest in reprising the role of Smokey for the “Friday” movie franchise. 

“It probably was good for me because it kept me moving to the next phase and next movies,” Tucker said in an interview with All Urban Central about his decision not to reprise his role. 

“Back then, I gotta tell you, one of the reasons why I didn’t do the second one was because of the weed,” Tucker added. 

“Because I said, man, that movie became a phenomenon. I don’t want everybody smoking weed and I never really told people this because I kind of forgot about it, but it was one of the reasons why I didn’t do it. Because I said, ‘I don’t wanna represent everybody smoking weed.’ “

“And that’s one of the reasons why I said ‘Nah,’ ” the Rush Hour star continued. “I didn’t wanna keep doing that character. It probably was good for me because it kept me moving to the next phase and next movies.”

READ MORE: Chris Tucker: ‘I Don’t Think I Can Do Another (‘Friday’ Movie)’

Tucker said another reason for his decision not to appear in another “Friday” movie is because “I never thought about doing sequels. I always wanted to do a good job, and keep moving to the next movie.”

“Friday” star and co-writer Ice Cube created two sequels, “Next Friday” in 2000 and “Friday After Next “in 2002. Tucker said he would “definitely consider” returning for a possible fourth installment. 

“I always said, because I know my fans love the movies so much [and] they always bring it up, I said, well, if they come to me with a great script and a great idea, I’d definitely consider it. But it’s been so long ago and that character became such a great character. I don’t wanna mess it up.”

Previous articleNikole Hannah-Jones Talks Howard, ‘1619’ Backlash, GOP’s Faux Outrage over CRT and More (Watch)
Next article2-Year-Old Hero Dons Cape and Flies to his Final Chemo Session After Yearlong Treatment (Watch)
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO