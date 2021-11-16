Lecrae’s ‘Protect the Bag’ Starts Six-part Web Series on Financial Health | WATCH

*ATLANTA, Ga. – Grammy Award-winning recording artist, Lecrae, has dropped the first episode of his new six-part original web series, “Protect The Bag,” across his social media channels to provide fans and viewers with a blueprint for building a financial legacy. The weekly “edutainment” episodes are produced in partnership with Experian, a leading information services company, and Lecrae’s production company, 3 Strand Films.

Part scripted-sketch show, part guest-interview, Lecrae will tackle the basics of financial health with themes including budgeting, identity protection, saving, investing and more.

“The Protect The Bag web series allows me to walk in multiple spaces simultaneously,” Lecrae said. “I get to continue the work of Restoration by educating people about financial literacy, but there is also an element of creativity and entertainment that pulls out the best in me. People need financial literacy broken down in ways they can understand and I’m excited to partner with Experian to present this content, produced by my production team, 3 Strand Films.”

Celebrity friends Coco Jones, WHATUPRG, Kyle Korver, Tyler Lockett, and Michael Porter, Jr. will join him to share the importance of credit education and understanding money matters.

A new episode premieres each week starting today for the next six weeks on Tuesdays at 7:00 p.m. EST/4:00 p.m. PST on Lecrae’s YouTube channel.

“We are excited to partner with Lecrae on this innovative way to educate young adults on the importance of starting their financial health journey early,” said Abigail Lovell, Experian’s senior vice president of corporate social responsibility. “This unique partnership is like an authentic and hip master class, offered by an artist young adults admire, supporting consumers who may feel as if they don’t have access to financial tools.”

This partnership is part of Experian’s United for Financial Health program, a global financial recovery initiative that helps educate and empower vulnerable consumers and minority business owners around financial health. As part of this program, Lecrae has also supported the Home Preservation Grant, an Experian partnership with the NAACP to provide mortgage relief to homeowners negatively impacted by COVID-19.

source: Kimberly Belcher – Lagrant.com