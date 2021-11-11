Thursday, November 11, 2021
HomeNews
News

Adele to Performs New Songs for Oprah CBS Special

By Ny MaGee
0

Adele and Oprah
photo via Twitter

*Oprah and Adele will chop it up for a two-hour TV special titled “Adele One Night Only” that will air Sunday on CBS.

The 15-time Grammy-winning British songstress will speak candidly to Oprah about diets, dating and divorce, per Page Six. She will also perform tracks from her forthcoming album “30” — set for release Nov. 19.

At one point during the conversation, Oprah asks Adele why she always starts her concerts with her hit song “Hello.”

“I’m always going to have to start with ‘Hello.’ It’d be a bit weird if that song was halfway through a set,” the singer says with a laugh.

For the December issue of Rolling Stone, the 33-year-old talks about making friends with high-profile celebrities, like her neighbors Nicole Richie and Jennifer Lawrence.

“They humanized me because I had avoided talking to anyone that was ever famous in any capacity, because I was like, ‘Well, I’m not famous.’ I’m very British like that,” Adele explained.

READ MORE: Adele Returns With New Music, CBS Special | VIDEO

“We never spoke about work, which was amazing, because most of the time when I catch up with someone, they want to know all about my work, and I’m like, I don’t want to talk about that. Can we talk about something else? I’m knackered.”

As for the making of her fourth studio, she said the process often involved a “six-hour therapy session” before recording began.

The COVID pandemic caused a delay in the release of the album, and Adele was tempted to nix the project altogether.

“If it wasn’t coming out now, I think I probably would never put it out,” Adele revealed. “I know I would’ve changed my mind and been like, ‘It’s moved on. Let’s start the next album.’ And I couldn’t do that to this album. I feel like it deserves to come out.

Adele’s Oprah special will feature her performing a mini-concert at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles.

The special airs at 8:30 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT Sunday.

Previous articleAmerica’s Got A Problem – Kyle Rittenhouse Exposes What it is | VIDEO
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO