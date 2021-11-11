Adele to Performs New Songs for Oprah CBS Special

*Oprah and Adele will chop it up for a two-hour TV special titled “Adele One Night Only” that will air Sunday on CBS.

The 15-time Grammy-winning British songstress will speak candidly to Oprah about diets, dating and divorce, per Page Six. She will also perform tracks from her forthcoming album “30” — set for release Nov. 19.

At one point during the conversation, Oprah asks Adele why she always starts her concerts with her hit song “Hello.”

“I’m always going to have to start with ‘Hello.’ It’d be a bit weird if that song was halfway through a set,” the singer says with a laugh.

For the December issue of Rolling Stone, the 33-year-old talks about making friends with high-profile celebrities, like her neighbors Nicole Richie and Jennifer Lawrence.

“They humanized me because I had avoided talking to anyone that was ever famous in any capacity, because I was like, ‘Well, I’m not famous.’ I’m very British like that,” Adele explained.

“We never spoke about work, which was amazing, because most of the time when I catch up with someone, they want to know all about my work, and I’m like, I don’t want to talk about that. Can we talk about something else? I’m knackered.”

As for the making of her fourth studio, she said the process often involved a “six-hour therapy session” before recording began.

The COVID pandemic caused a delay in the release of the album, and Adele was tempted to nix the project altogether.

“If it wasn’t coming out now, I think I probably would never put it out,” Adele revealed. “I know I would’ve changed my mind and been like, ‘It’s moved on. Let’s start the next album.’ And I couldn’t do that to this album. I feel like it deserves to come out.

Adele’s Oprah special will feature her performing a mini-concert at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles.

The special airs at 8:30 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT Sunday.