Nicki Minaj Takes Over Hosting ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Reunion [TRAILER]

*Bravo has dropped the trailer for the four-part “The Real Housewives of Potomac” Season 6 reunion, and it features Nicki Minaj calling out some of the women for their shady antics this season.

The hip-hop star expressed interest in hosting the reunion back in July, and last month she took to social media to share photos of her and Bravo boss Andy Cohen on the reunion show set.

“GUESS WHO BTCHS?!!!!! #Andiconda #RHOP REUNION COMING SOON ON @BRAVOTV,” wrote the rapper, who is a superfan of the series. “#Moment4Life yall better binge watch this season chile.”

Minaj didn’t host the reunion, she simply dropped in to ask the cast members some questions. Over the summer, Nicki posted a teaser trailer for the Bravo reality series along with the caption: “I’ll be hosting the reunion. lmk what y’all want me to ask chile.”

In a follow-up message on Instagram Stories, she urged her followers to get caught up on the show.

“Everyone binge watch all the episodes cuz we finna get into some thangz hunty,” Nicki shared. “My questions will be well thought out, too. Mixed with funny & epic of course.”

The season six finale aired Sunday, Oct. 31, and Nicki hit up the reunion to dish with cast members Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Dr. Wendy Osefo, Mia Thornton, and friend Askale Davis.

At one point, Nicki blasts Ashley for using her breastmilk to “get more camera time.”

Details about the reunion episodes are below, per Urban Hollywood 411:

In the first episode on Sunday, Nov. 7 at 8PM ET/PT, Mia is held accountable for her “lies” throughout the season, while Gizelle is questioned about why things didn’t go as planned with Jamal. Candiace is confronted by the women about her behavior, specifically toward Mia.

The second episode, airing Nov. 14 at 8PM ET/PT, shows Mia and Candiace hash out their differences, and Mia gets called out for her social media misdemeanors. Karen and Gizelle feud again, and Wendy confronts Gizelle about the Eddie rumors and brings a poster board-sized “receipt” for Robyn.

In the third episode, airing Nov. 21 at 8PM ET/PT, the husbands take a seat on the couch. Chris opens up about feeling let down by his mother-in-law. Eddie gives his take on all of the rumors, and the ladies get a huge surprise.

The final episode on Nov. 28 8PM ET/PT has Nicki Minaj taking over hosting duties.

Fans will get an extra episode in the series titled “The Real Housewives of Potomac: Secret Revealed,” on Sunday, Dec. 5, at 10PM EST/PST.

Check out the trailer for the reunion below.

