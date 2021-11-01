Monday, November 1, 2021
Watch Injured Saints QB Jameis Winston Dance with Crutches after Win Over Bucs

jameis winson dancing
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston dances on crutches in the locker room after victory over Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Oct. 31, 2021)

*The New Orleans Saints beat Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the second time this season in a thrilling 36-27 victory, but it cost Saints quarterback Jameis Winston a game-ending knee injury.

It appears, however, that it didn’t stop him from celebrating a “W” against the “GOAT” in the locker room. Viral video of the celebration showed Winston – crutches in hand – dancing alongside his teammates.

The short clip begins with the newly-returned Mark Ingram dancing for the camera. Suddenly, the focus turns to Winston, who took center stage and danced on one leg while juggling his crutches.

Watch below:

Winston had to leave the game in the second quarter after he was injured on a horse-collar tackle and had to be carted back to the locker room. With backup quarterback Taysom Hill inactive due to lingering issues from a concussion, New Orleans was down to Trevor Siemian, who stepped in and – well – did just enough to not to lose the game.

The Saints sealed the victory thanks to an interception return for a touchdown by P.J. Williams in the fourth quarter.

EURPublisher01

