Watch Injured Saints QB Jameis Winston Dance with Crutches after Win Over Bucs

*The New Orleans Saints beat Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the second time this season in a thrilling 36-27 victory, but it cost Saints quarterback Jameis Winston a game-ending knee injury.

It appears, however, that it didn’t stop him from celebrating a “W” against the “GOAT” in the locker room. Viral video of the celebration showed Winston – crutches in hand – dancing alongside his teammates.

The short clip begins with the newly-returned Mark Ingram dancing for the camera. Suddenly, the focus turns to Winston, who took center stage and danced on one leg while juggling his crutches.

Watch below:

Winston had to leave the game in the second quarter after he was injured on a horse-collar tackle and had to be carted back to the locker room. With backup quarterback Taysom Hill inactive due to lingering issues from a concussion, New Orleans was down to Trevor Siemian, who stepped in and – well – did just enough to not to lose the game.

The Saints sealed the victory thanks to an interception return for a touchdown by P.J. Williams in the fourth quarter.