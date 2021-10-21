Thursday, October 21, 2021
HomeEUR SectionsToday’s Video
Black Films

‘We Like Jokes!’ Counter-Protesters Disrupt Netflix Walkout Over Dave Chappelle (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

US-ENTERTAINMENT-COMEDY-TRANSGENDER-NETFLIX
People rally in support of the Netflix transgender walkout on October 20, 2021 in Los Angeles, California – (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP via Getty Images)

*Dozens of Netflix employees walked out Wednesday to protest Dave Chappelle’s anti-transgender comments in his latest special on the streamer, “The Closer.” They were joined by allies who chanted “Trans lives matter.” They were also joined by a handful of counter-protesters, who chanted, “We like jokes!”

The pre-noon rally at a Netflix complex in Los Angeles drew about 100 people, according to the Associated Press. Some were willing to identify themselves as Netflix employees, but all declined to provide their names.

As they marched with picket signs supporting the trans community, a protestor shouted, “We like jokes!”

Belissa Cohen, a former journalist interviewed by AP, was among about a dozen people on hand to “support Netflix’s decision not to pull” the special. They carried placards reading “Free speech is a right” and “Truth is not transphobic.”

“We want to show that there isn’t unanimous support about transgender ideology when it comes to Netflix viewers,” Cohen told AP.

Watch below:

Previous articleCardi B Claps Back at Trolls Saying She’s Going to Prison for 4 Years
Next articleOWN Revives Legal Drama ‘All Rise’ for 20-episode Third Season
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO