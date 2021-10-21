‘We Like Jokes!’ Counter-Protesters Disrupt Netflix Walkout Over Dave Chappelle (Watch)

*Dozens of Netflix employees walked out Wednesday to protest Dave Chappelle’s anti-transgender comments in his latest special on the streamer, “The Closer.” They were joined by allies who chanted “Trans lives matter.” They were also joined by a handful of counter-protesters, who chanted, “We like jokes!”

The pre-noon rally at a Netflix complex in Los Angeles drew about 100 people, according to the Associated Press. Some were willing to identify themselves as Netflix employees, but all declined to provide their names.

As they marched with picket signs supporting the trans community, a protestor shouted, “We like jokes!”

Belissa Cohen, a former journalist interviewed by AP, was among about a dozen people on hand to “support Netflix’s decision not to pull” the special. They carried placards reading “Free speech is a right” and “Truth is not transphobic.”

“We want to show that there isn’t unanimous support about transgender ideology when it comes to Netflix viewers,” Cohen told AP.

