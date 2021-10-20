Wednesday, October 20, 2021
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

‘Games People Play’ With Parker Mckenna Posey & Karen Obilom! | WATCH

By Briana Wright
0

The second season of BETs bold and sexy drama, “Games People Play, is finally back!

After a year hiatus, the hour-long, star-studded show has much to offer including more actors, more twists and definitely more drama.

EUR correspondent Briana Wright spoke to Karen Obilom (Nia) and Parker Mckenna Posey (Laila) about what fans can expect this season.

While Posey’s character was always one of the primary faces of the show, fans know her story line was a bit sporadic. Now, Parker dishes about how thrilled she is for Laila to become more dynamic and even get her own love interest.

“That was what I was most excited about…I was like, ‘I need a man! I’m tired of being a homewrecker!’ You know we have some new characters this season so you never know who will be my possible love interest,” said Posey.

games people play
GAMES PEOPLE PLAY

After gawking over an appearance from the iconic actor, Leon (Robinson), Obilom mentions some other familiar faces fans can look forward to seeing this season.

“Kenya and Cynthia from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” are going to be there and I think people are really going to love their characters. So, I’m really excited for them and for their fans,” said Obilom.

Not to mention, Karrueche Tran, Nazanin Mandi, and more to surprise fans!

Obilom shared that season two will clear up blurred lines from while simultaneously adding new ones.

“I think you get a lot of your questions answered but then more questions come up! I think the first season was like a warm-up for us. And, season two is like, ‘ok we are in it'” said Obilom.

Catch season two of “Games People Play,” Tuesdays at 10PM ET/PT on BET.

Previous articleFacebook to Rebrand with New Name and Focus on ‘Metaverse’
Briana Wrighthttp://misswrightent.com

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO