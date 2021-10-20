‘Games People Play’ With Parker Mckenna Posey & Karen Obilom! | WATCH

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The second season of BETs bold and sexy drama, “Games People Play,” is finally back!

After a year hiatus, the hour-long, star-studded show has much to offer including more actors, more twists and definitely more drama.

EUR correspondent Briana Wright spoke to Karen Obilom (Nia) and Parker Mckenna Posey (Laila) about what fans can expect this season.

While Posey’s character was always one of the primary faces of the show, fans know her story line was a bit sporadic. Now, Parker dishes about how thrilled she is for Laila to become more dynamic and even get her own love interest.

“That was what I was most excited about…I was like, ‘I need a man! I’m tired of being a homewrecker!’ You know we have some new characters this season so you never know who will be my possible love interest,” said Posey.

After gawking over an appearance from the iconic actor, Leon (Robinson), Obilom mentions some other familiar faces fans can look forward to seeing this season.

“Kenya and Cynthia from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” are going to be there and I think people are really going to love their characters. So, I’m really excited for them and for their fans,” said Obilom.

Not to mention, Karrueche Tran, Nazanin Mandi, and more to surprise fans!

Obilom shared that season two will clear up blurred lines from while simultaneously adding new ones.

“I think you get a lot of your questions answered but then more questions come up! I think the first season was like a warm-up for us. And, season two is like, ‘ok we are in it'” said Obilom.

Catch season two of “Games People Play,” Tuesdays at 10PM ET/PT on BET.