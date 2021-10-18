*Warner Bros. Pictures has dropped the trailer for Matt Reeves’ “The Batman,” starring Robert Pattinson in the dual role of Gotham City’s vigilante detective and his alter ego, reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne.

Pattinson stars opposite Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle; Paul Dano as Edward Nashton; Jeffrey Wright as the GCPD’s James Gordon; John Turturro as Carmine Falcone; Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson; Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál; with Andy Serkis as Alfred; and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot.

Reeves directed from a screenplay that he co-wrote with Peter Craig, based on characters from DC.

According to PEOPLE, the project will focus on Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne in the early stages of his transformation into Batman. Reeves previously told THR that he’s planning a “noir Batman tale” for the planned trilogy.

“It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional,” he shared. “It’s more Batman in his detective mode that we’ve seen in the films.”

Kravitz follows in the famous footsteps of Halle Berry, Anne Hathaway and Michelle Pfeiffer as just a few of the actresses who have portrayed Catwoman.

“The comics have a history of that. [Bruce Wayne] is supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been,” Reeves explained to THR in January. “ I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc that he can go through a transformation.”

In October, Pattinson spoke about being cast in as the Caped Crusader, previously played by Ben Affleck, Christian Bale, George Clooney and Michael Keaton.

“It’s kind of insane,” he told Esquire. “I was so far away from ever thinking it was a realistic prospect. I literally do not understand how I’ve got it, at all.”

On why he chose Robert for the role, Reeves called the “Twilight” actor “gifted,” saying, “He’s a tremendous, passionate fan of Batman…It was an incredible thing to connect with him, and to share our excitement about the character, and to work with him. He looks like Batman, but more than anything, he has the soul of someone…that can play a Batman like you’ve never seen before.”

“The Batman” is set to open in theaters March 4, 2022.