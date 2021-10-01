Friday, October 1, 2021
Whoopi Goldberg Teams with Lifetime to Produce Cyber-Stalker Movie

By Ny MaGee
*Whoopi Goldberg is teaming with Lifetime for a movie about cyber-stalking. 

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, “The View” co-host will executive produce “Caught in His Web,” inspired by one of the first “sextortion” cases in the United States. Hannah Cheesman will direct the film from a script by Danielle Iman.

Here’s more from THR:

Lifetime optioned a 2019 Wired story by Stephanie Clifford to serve as source material for the movie. Caught in His Web centers on three girls (Thornton, Baker and Tremblay) who are each tormented by a cyberbully known as Blake. After hacking into their computers and phones, the stalker coerces them to send him nude photos, harasses them and tracks them everywhere. The girls later discover they’re not alone and join together, enlisting the help of a police detective (Beauvais) to uncover Blake’s identity and end their ordeal.

Garcelle Beauvais, Alison Thornton, Malia Baker, and Emma Tremblay will star in the film, which is slated to premiere in 2022.

READ MORE: Whoopi Goldberg to Play Emmett Till’s Grandmother in ‘Till’ Feature

Emmett Till & Mom (Mamie) - IMG_6566
Emmett Till and his mother, Mamie Till

Goldberg previously executive produced and starred in the Lifetime movie “A Day Late and a Dollar Short” in 2014 and exec produced the 2000-06 drama series “Strong Medicine.”

In related news, Goldberg is also slated to star as Emmett Till’s grandmother in an upcoming feature drama about the racially charged killing of the teenager in 1955.

Per Variety, Danielle Deadwyler will star in Chinonye Chukwu’s upcoming film “Till,” about Mamie Till-Mobley’s fight for justice for her 14-year-old son. Deadwyler will portray Mamie Till-Mobley, while Goldberg is set to play Alma Carthan. She will also serve as a producer on the project alongside Keith Beauchamp, Barbara Broccoli, Thomas K. Levine, Michael JP Reilly and Frederick Zollo.

“We have waited a very long time to bring this historically necessary important film to people,” Goldberg said. “And as we watch the repression of American History when it comes to people of color it makes it even that more important. I couldn’t be with better people: Fred, Barbara, Chinonye, Keith, Michael and Danielle.”

Deadwyler added, “It is a gift to learn the legacy and intimacies of our ancestors, those familial and communal, as is the life of Mamie Till-Mobley, a public leader and mother of the movement.”

Till is the Black Chicago teen who was brutally murdered by white racists Roy Bryant and J. W. Milam in Money, Mississippi on August 28, 1955. It launched a new era in the modern civil rights movement. Till’s mother, Mamie Till, allowed Jet Magazine to publish pictures of his mangled body in an effort to show the world what racists in Mississippi had done to her only child.

The upcoming movie “Till” chronicles Mamie’s decision to have an open casket at Emmett’s funeral and to allow Jet magazine to publish David Jackson’s funeral photos.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

