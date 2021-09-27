Watch this Groom Surprise his Bride’s Daughters With Tearful Request to Adopt Them (Video)

*A Detroit groom has gone viral for his emotional request that took place at the altar.

Dontez Williams was in the middle of his Aug. 13 wedding to Myshella Burton when he turned to his bride’s two young daughters and asked if he could adopt them.

“I never knew you really do become a man when you have children,” 33-year-old Williams said. “Having someone to teach, protect, provide for them, discipline them, learn from them and support them. For all of these reasons, you’ve helped me become a better person.”

“I know that I’m a father figure to you both,” Williams told 9-year-old Abigail and 8-year-old Natalie before getting on one knee and asking the girls if he could adopt them.

In the caption of the Instagram video, Williams wrote, “Just the thought of me writing the vows for them, it made me want to tear up. When I felt that emotion just thinking about it, I was like, ‘I got to do this. This is the right decision. There’s no ifs, ands or buts about it.’”

He kept the request a secret from the wedding party, guests, and even his bride. He only revealed his plan to the officiant at the rehearsal.

“Myshella was really shocked, but she was happy and just thankful for me stepping up,” Williams told Fox News. “She was really happy that I feel that way for them and said she’s grateful to have me in their lives.”

According to the report, Williams works in the early childhood social workspace, helping children between the ages of 6 and 16, while Burton works in the medical field in an obstetrics department helping deliver babies.

Watch the touching moment below, followed by his reflections:

