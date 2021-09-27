Monday, September 27, 2021
HomeEUR SectionsToday’s Video
EUR Sections

Watch this Groom Surprise his Bride’s Daughters With Tearful Request to Adopt Them (Video)

By EURPublisher01
0

Dontez Williams
Dontez Williams asks to adopt the daughter of his bride at their wedding

*A Detroit groom has gone viral for his emotional request that took place at the altar.

Dontez Williams was in the middle of his Aug. 13 wedding to Myshella Burton when he turned to his bride’s two young daughters and asked if he could adopt them.

“I never knew you really do become a man when you have children,” 33-year-old Williams said. “Having someone to teach, protect, provide for them, discipline them, learn from them and support them. For all of these reasons, you’ve helped me become a better person.”

“I know that I’m a father figure to you both,” Williams told 9-year-old Abigail and 8-year-old Natalie before getting on one knee and asking the girls if he could adopt them.

In the caption of the Instagram video, Williams wrote, “Just the thought of me writing the vows for them, it made me want to tear up. When I felt that emotion just thinking about it, I was like, ‘I got to do this. This is the right decision. There’s no ifs, ands or buts about it.’”

He kept the request a secret from the wedding party, guests, and even his bride. He only revealed his plan to the officiant at the rehearsal.

“Myshella was really shocked, but she was happy and just thankful for me stepping up,” Williams told Fox News. “She was really happy that I feel that way for them and said she’s grateful to have me in their lives.”

According to the report, Williams works in the early childhood social workspace, helping children between the ages of 6 and 16, while Burton works in the medical field in an obstetrics department helping deliver babies.

Watch the touching moment below, followed by his reflections:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dontez Williams (@handsome_is_me)


Previous article‘We are Appalled’: FedEx Fires Driver Who Refused to Service Homes With BLM or Biden/Harris Flags (Watch)
Next articleSam Cooke’s Widow Barbara Campbell Cooke Dead at 85
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

Video: 3 Toddlers and an Unattended Bag of Flour...

California Government

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

Black Lives Matter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO