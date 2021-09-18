Haitian Migrants to be Flown Back After Thousands Overwhelm Texas Border | VIDEO

*(Via The Guardian) – The Biden administration on Saturday was working on plans to send many of the thousands of Haitian immigrants who have gathered in a Texas border city back to their homeland, a swift response to the huge influx of people who suddenly crossed from Mexico and congregated under and around a bridge.

The Department of Homeland Security said in a statement it moved about 2,000 migrants out of Del Rio to other locations on Friday for processing and possible removal.

It was a swift response to the sudden arrival of thousands of Haitians in a relatively remote stretch of the border that lacks the capacity to hold and process large numbers of people.

By Monday morning, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) plans to have at least 400 agents and officers in the Del Rio area and is prepared to send more, DHS said.

A US official told the Associated Press on Friday that operational capacity and Haiti’s willingness would determine the number of flights. The official said progress was being made on negotiations with Haitian authorities.

Another official expected two flights per day at most and said all migrants would be tested for Covid-19.

