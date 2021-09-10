Friday, September 10, 2021
HomeNews
News

Tommy Davidson on Being Abandoned as a Baby and Left to Die ‘In the Trash’ [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0

EURweb.com

*Tommy Davidson opens up to TV One’s “Uncensored” about his troubled childhood and being abandoned by his birth mother. 

In a preview clip, the standup comedian and actor reflects on being adopted by a white civil rights activist after “abandoned in the trash.”

“I actually was abandoned in the trash in 1966, in Mississippi, and she found me,” the comedian says about the woman who would eventually adopt him.

“She had gone down there with her husband to do some immunization and some voting drives during the civil rights movement,” he explains. “They were teachers at Colorado State. They went down there and they were working with my natural mother.”

READ MORE: Tommy Davidson Recalls Being Dissed By Jennifer Lopez When She Hit Superstar Status [VIDEO]

When the couple returned to Mississippi a year later and attempted to visit his birth mother, they discovered she had left her home and her baby behind.

“She saw a pile of trash outside of the house,” Davidson said about his adoptive mother. “Something told her to look under this tire that was on top of the trash. When she moved the tire, she saw my foot. She uncovered the trash and there I was, starved. I had contusions on my skull. I was in a coma. I was 18 months.

Baby Tommy spent two months in the hospital, before being released to his adoptive mother.  Davidson up in D.C. as the youngest son of a white family. 

Duing his Uncensored episode, he unpacks the racism and struggles he faced growing up.

Check out the preview clip below.

Uncensored Tommy Davidson” airs on Sunday, Sept. 12 at 10PM ET/PT.

Previous article‘Life After Lockup’ Exclusive Clip: ‘I Actually Have A Daughter!’ [WATCH]
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO