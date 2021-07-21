Wednesday, July 21, 2021
Deion Sanders Scolds Reporter Who Calls Him ‘Deion’ and Quits Interview [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
SiriusXM At Super Bowl LII
Deion Sanders (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

*Deion Sanders had to get a white reporter all the way together for using the NFL Hall of Famer’s first name during an interview.

As reported by MSN, Sanders, head coach at Jackson State, walked out of a Southwestern Athletic Conference media day event on Tuesday after reporter Nick Suss of The Clarion-Ledger addressed him as “Deion.”

Sanders told the reporter that Alabama coach Nick Saban does not like being referred to by his first name, so he should be treated the same. When the reporter refused to oblige, Sander walks out.

He later tweeted video of the full exchange, calling The Clarion-Ledger “FOOLISH” for Suss’ conduct.

“This is how all of this started, I really Pray for all of us because this was something so minimal that was hilarious to me that you allowed a FOOLISH media outlet and person to play on your Preconceived notions. I’m all about Peace, Love, Work, Commitment, Sacrifice & Forgiveness,” he tweeted.

Watch the moment via the clip below.

READ MORE: NFL Overlooks HBCU Players In 2021 Draft, Deion Sanders Blasts League

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

