2nd BHERC Faith Based Inspirational Film Fest Call for Entries

*BHERC teams with local and national partners to announce Call for Entries for 2021 Faith Based & Inspirational Film Festival, slated for a 2 Week online schedule September 18-26 2021.

The Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center (BHERC) is now accepting submissions for the 2nd Annual BHERC Faith-Based & Inspirational Film Festival (FBIFF). The Festival is scheduled for Saturday, September 18 through Sunday, September 26, 2021, and will be a hybrid in-person and online event following all public health regulations active. BHERC will share details about the Festival’s venue footprint and in-person event structure as they become available, based on BHERC and its ability to produce a safe and accessible film festival that meets COVID safety guidelines. The deadline for submissions is August 15, 2021. Log on to https://filmfreeway.com/BHERCFaithBasedandInspirational or from the www.BHERC.org website to submit your film.

About the Festival: BHERC founded the FBIFF in 2019. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Festival had to be postponed until this year. The objective of the FBIFF is to build an audience for and promote and encourage the awareness, appreciation, and understanding of faith-based and inspirational films. BHERC seeks to identify and spotlight the filmmakers of the genre while encouraging others to add their stories to the big screen. Our mandate is to exhibit the most amazing faith-based and inspirational content produced in every part of the world. “There is an important audience out there waiting to support faith-based and inspirational films. BHERC wants to connect that audience with those films and filmmakers,” said Sandra Evers-Manly, BHERC president and founder. Films are selected based on quality and originality that promote and or have a “Faith-based inspirational or family” narrative on the Black perspective. The Festival also encourages partnerships between secular and sacred professionals and institutions to develop cinematic tools for better living for the community.

About our Partners: What makes the BHERC FBIFF unique is the partnership with sacred and faith-based partners that share a common interest in promoting films to uplift the communities they serve. “We have the opportunity to encourage filmmakers who create and tell stories about faith and family, and that helps us do our work!” states Rev. William D. Smart, President, SCLC-SC, Los Angeles and Co-Pastor Christ Liberation Ministries. Los Angeles. “This year will be a compelling occasion with the extended dates and the growing need for hope and inspiration of every form.” Other partners include Rev. John Cager, Ward AME, Pastor Walter Contreras, National Latino Evangelical Coalitional, Rev. James K. McKnight, Church of Christian Fellowship, Los Angeles, Rev Jonathan Moseley, National Action Network, Western Region, Rev. Kelvin Sauls, Community Organizer/Former Senior Pastor, Holman United Methodist Church, Najuma Smith Pollard, Word of Encouragement Community Church, Rev. Thembekela Smart, Co-Pastor, Christ Liberation Ministries, Los Angeles and Rev. W. K. Tulloss, President, Baptist Ministers Conference. (partial list at the time of release)

Submit online on Film Freeway: https://filmfreeway.com/BHERCFaithBasedandInspirational or from the www.BHERC.org website.

Deadline for submissions: August 15, 2021.

SAVE-THE-DATE for the 2nd Annual BHERC Faith-Based & Inspirational Film Festival (FBIFF) online at www.bherc.org, Saturday, September 18 through Sunday, September 26, 2021. Check online at www.bherc.org for ticket and program information. Or call 310-284-3170. Website: www.bherc.org

