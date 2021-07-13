Will You Accept This Apology?: Black ‘Bachelorette’ Contestants Express Colorism in Past Tweets

*Justin Glaze and Andrew Spencer, two of the Black men competing on the current season of ABC’s “The Bachelorette,” are the latest in the franchise to be haunted by their racially-insensitive social media posts from the past.

When Glaze was a teenager, he insulted dark-skinned Black women and used homophobic slurs in his offensive tweets from 2009-2011, four of which surfaced on Reddit. Justin regularly used the word gay slur “f*g.” One tweet states how he can never date a girl “if she dark as @FlavorFlav” or has a “body big enough to be an avatar.” He also shares his opinion that, instead of TV shows and movies featuring a “well spoken caucasian cashier, they need to have a rude black b**** as a cashier once.”

Glaze owned up to the posts during the latest episode of the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast with Becca Kufrin and guest co-host Tayshia Adams.

“I have no issue with owning up and apologizing from the bottom of my heart for the really hurtful words that I used,” said Glaze. “The last thing that I want to do is run from it. That’s not who I am. I just want to speak from the heart, and hopefully, people will get an understanding of where I was then versus where I am now.”

He continued, “When I look back at 14-year-old Justin, I was in high school and quite frankly I was the type of person who for whatever reason felt the need to fit in and say funny things and keep up with what my peers were doing and saying. The folks I had associated with would throw around really hurtful slurs that, at the time, I didn’t really think anything of.”

The 27-year-old added, “What I said was ignorant and hurtful then [and ] it’s ignorant and hurtful now. No matter how long it was, those words shouldn’t have come out of my mouth. I’m obviously in a much different place now, over a decade later as a 27-year-old and I can look back and be ashamed of the words that I used…I know as I’ve matured and evolved and grown as a person, I’m a totally different version of Justin than I was.”

Listen below:

Meanwhile, fellow Black contestant, Andrew Spencer, also had some past tweets about colorism recently resurface.

Below, YouTuber Dave Neal, who recaps shows from The Bachelor franchise, shows all of the offensive tweets and provides commentary: