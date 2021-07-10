*“This song is fresh. It combines elements you wouldn’t normally put together,” said Carrington MacDuffie about her new single “Under the Sky” from her latest album “Sweet Little Mystery.” “It sounds Pop…the message is really kind of earthy.”

The native New Yorker grew up in a family that had a love of music of all genres – world music from Pop, Classical, Jazz, Folk, Scottish and British music, and Rock. With her Bachelors in English and her love of music MacDuffie went on to be a well sort after song/content writer and multi-award winning voiceover actress with clients that includes Ancestry.com and over 250 audio books, such as for Random House, of which the biography of Joni Mitchell and the Pulitzer Prize winning “Personal History” by Katherine Graham about her time heading The Washington Post – which was filmed by Steve Spielberg as The Post – is included. She has also voiced many characters on video games which include a Scottish dwarf in World of Warcarft.

As a singer her sound, to me, is Alternative Pop/World Music. That fresh vocal sound has garnered her performances at clubs in the United Kingdom, Germany, Holland, Belgium and France. Her performances were also at festivals and concerts overseas. She also plays the electric ukulele.

“I get put in different genres,” Carrington said when I asked what genre she identifies with. “I just make the music…I guess Indie Pop…some say Americana when I am touring in the UK.”

The published poet’s “Under the Sky” single does have the World Music feel with Pop, Jazz and Folk influences. The “Sweet Little Mystery” album’s titled track has an accompanying music video which has received over 250,000 views thus far.’

About the “Under the Sky” single she said, “It’s about communicating with the stars. The communication is between earthlings and the stars. It’s kind of futuristic. Timely, now that they are admitting there are UFOs flying around.” www.CarringtonMacDuffie.com

