*“The things to come after the pandemic,” said Japanese/African-American artist Aya Ito about the meaning of the title to her new single “Something New” (Smashtown Records). “I co-wrote it with a friend during the pandemic. It’s about traveling again. I love to travel. I’m from Japan – my entire family is in Japan.”

Aya Ito has used her love for music to sustain her during her life that included leaving Tokyo, where she was born, for America with her parents – home of her African-American father – to seeing her mother return to Japan to her extended family. Her life in America with her father was hard in Indianapolis and she voiced her feelings about it vocally as a singer.

“I want them to know who I am,” she said about her music. “I’m also an activist. Know me as a person…I want to be a role model for women…”

Aya’s love for music was heard in a video of her rendition of Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas” by the head of a record label, Smashtown Records, who signed her. This “Something New” single is not her first from the new label, which is prepping for her debut album sometime this year. Ito can sing in Japanese, English and Spanish. She is also a musician playing the piano and guitar fluently. Her style of vocals has been labeled by some as NeoSoul/Techno with a hint of Jazz.

“I actually have Japanese songs coming out soon,” Aya informed me.

Even though hard times hit Aya and her father here in America she managed to earn two college degrees.

When I asked her what she wants she said, “For people to see my performances…to know my songs, share my music – to look up to me.” www.Smashtown-Records.com . www.AyaItoMusic.com

