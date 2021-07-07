Juvenile, Mannie Fresh, Mia X Rework ‘Back That Thang Up’ Into Vaccine Anthem ‘Vax That Thang Up (Watch)

*Juvenile has updated his 1999 classic “Back That Thang Up” as “Vax That Thang Up” as part of a new campaign by the dating app BLK to encourage folks to get inoculated against COVID-19.

The reboot, featuring fellow Cash Money great Mannie Fresh (who appeared on the original) and No Limit legend Mia X, marks the first time the two New Orleans labels have linked for a project.

“Girl you look good once you vax that thang up,” Juvenile raps on the hook, “You a handsome young brother once you vax that thang up/Dating in real life, you need to vax that thang up/Feeling freaky all night, you need to vax that thang up.”

In a statement, Juvenile said of the song: “I just wanted to do something positive for my people and to stand in the front to show that I’m willing to sacrifice my life not just for me but also for my family, We don’t know what we’re facing right now but we really do all need to be vaccinated so we can continue to do our thing and survive.”

Watch below: