Tabitha Brown Claps Back at Wendy Williams’ Criticism Over Husband’s Retirement from LAPD [WATCH]

*TikTok influencer Tabitha Brown has politely clapped back at Wendy Williams after her comments about Brown’s decision to retire her husband from the LAPD.

In case you missed it, “The Chi” actress shared a video over the weekend in which she opens up about her humble beginnings in LA and struggling for years while chasing her dreams. When her husband, Chance Brown, joined the LAPD to support his family, Tabitha said she promised him years ago that if her acting career took off, he could quit his job and she would support his dreams.

Brown is now doing so well now that Chance has turned in his badge — and Wendy Williams thinks that was a bad move.

Williams expressed her disapproval during the Hot Topics segment of her talk show on Thursday. She compared her failed marriage to ex-husband Kevin Hunter to Brown’s relationship.

“I was married to one of those. ‘I make the money!’ and so on and so forth. ‘Go live your dreams! Open a business! Go, go, go!’ See how that turned out,” she said, as reported by Essence. Williams and Hunter wed in 1997 and called it quits in 2019 after he impregnated his mistress.

“I predict that this marriage is going to be on real rocky ground in a moment. ‘Live your dream’… They may invest in stuff and lose the money. They invest in something else then the money gets swindled or stolen. Then they invest again and he comes home and throws his bag down. She’s like ‘What? What?’ And he’s like, ‘I can’t do this and this is your fault. You’re over here making your money and stuff and had me quit my job,’” Williams continued.

“No, you work!” Williams added. “Being a cop was a big part of his identity, he liked it but she came to him and said that.”

Tabitha responded to Wendy’s remarks in an IGTV video (see above), noting that her husband was in agreement years ago that one day he would quit the force and allow his wife to be the primary breadwinner.

“Wendy the pain you must be in to feel this way, honey, I’m so sorry. But listen, let me tell you this. Twenty-three years I’ve been with my husband, broke for a very long time together. Struggled for a very long time together. Succeeded for the last couple of years together,” she said.

“I was his dog in the fight and he believed in me and we did it together for the last 15 years,” Tabitha added. “I did every year with him in the LAPD and he did every year with me with rejection and nos in this entertainment industry. However, God has blessed me…I’ve been praying on this for a very long time and it has now come to pass. That is the power of God. It’s also the power of allowing God to be first in your marriage. That’s how it remains successful, we keep Him first. He is first in our marriage. Not money, not business, not success, but God. He’s first.”

She then prayed that Williams finds love.

“I pray that someone will love you enough to see you when you are not well, to see when you need true support, to see you when you need compassion, to see you when you need kindness. I pray that somebody loves you enough to sacrifice their life for you. I pray that type of love finds you so that you can understand why I don’t want my husband to put his life on the line anymore, wearing a bulletproof vest if he don’t have to, and if it’s not his desire.”

She continued, “I pray that somebody finds you, love finds you that excites you the way I’m excited for my husband to grow his business, pour into children and coach these kids and do other things he’s dreamt about,” she said. “I pray this type of excitement and love finds you and anybody else who seems to not understand this. I pray that type of love finds you.”

Watch her full response to Wendy via the Instagram clip above.