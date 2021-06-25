Too Woke?! Biden Catching Heat for Using the Word ‘Latinx’ When Discussing Vaccinations

Uh oh, Joe Biden‘s mouth is getting him some unwanted attention from the Latin community for suggesting that “Latinx” people are not getting vaccinated because of a fear of deportation.

President Biden, who was touring North Carolina on Thursday, said it was “hard to get Latinx vaccinated” because they feared deportation.

“They’re worried that they will be vaccinated and deported,” said the president about the Latino American community, as he addressed the issue of a slowing vaccination rate for the whole of the US.

Needless to say, Biden’s detractors on the right, including congresswoman Lauren Boebert, pounced on his comment and accused him of “racism” for referring to Latino deportations.

“Apparently the only reason Latinos don’t want to get vaccinated is because they fear getting deported,” tweeted Boebert on Friday. “So according to Joe all Latinos are illegals?”

All Latinos are obviously not illegals, but as we said in our open, Biden’s use of the word Latinx has also got some folks heated. A They’re going at the president for referring to “Latinx,” an alternative to to the binary Latino or Latina, for being “woke.”

You see, “Latinx” is only used by about 3 percent of the Latin community, according to figures from the Pew Research Center.

The situation has got a lot of folks downright livid on social media:

Biden’s Latinx boo-boo came in the wake of him saying there were a number of reasons why members of the Black and Latino communities were not getting vaccinated for Covid, “initially.”

“The reason why it’s been harder to get African Americans, initially, to get vaccinated is because they are used to being experimented on,” said Mr Biden, referring to historical experiments carried-out by federal officials on people of colour.

It includes the Tuskegee Airmen of WWII, who were injected with syphilis, and “others”, Biden said.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), both Black and Latino Americans have received vaccines at rates lower than white Americans.

As of June 21, white Americans accounted for two-thirds of all US vaccinations, while Black Americans accounted for 9 per cent, and Latino Americans, 15 per cent, reports Independent.

However, it look like things are finally turning around. On Thursday (06-24-21), the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) reported that the rates of vaccinations for Latino Americans are increasing across all states, after a slow start initially. Black Americans are also receiving vaccinations at larger rates than before.