Friday, June 25, 2021
‘Celebrity Family Feud’ Exclusive Clip Steve Harvey is a Talkative Stripper [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
Steve Harvey (family feud)

*We have an exclusive clip from this week’s episode of Celebrity Family Feud, hosted by Steve Harvey, which features Steve embracing his inner, talkative stripper. Check out the moment via the clip below.

As noted on the official website, Harvey kicked off the sixth season with some of his celebrity friends, along with their immediate family members or their extended TV families, going head-to-head in a contest to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice.

Tune-in to “Celebrity Family Feud” Sunday, June 27, on ABC.
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

