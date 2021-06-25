‘Celebrity Family Feud’ Exclusive Clip Steve Harvey is a Talkative Stripper [WATCH]

*We have an exclusive clip from this week’s episode of Celebrity Family Feud, hosted by Steve Harvey, which features Steve embracing his inner, talkative stripper. Check out the moment via the clip below.

As noted on the official website, Harvey kicked off the sixth season with some of his celebrity friends, along with their immediate family members or their extended TV families, going head-to-head in a contest to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice.