VIDEO: What Happened When This Runner Celebrated Too Early

Mateo Bustos
Mateo Bustos inches away from the finish line at Spain’s Sagunto triathlon on June 20, 2021, right before he began celebrating and lost the race

*In the spirit of DeSean Jackson, Leon Lett and other athletes who famously celebrated too soon, meet Mateo Bustos, a runner who was inches away from clinching first place in eastern Spain’s Sagunto triathlon on Sunday when he slowed down to clench his fists and do some kind of celebratory soccer swipe with his foot in front of the crowd.

That’s when fellow competitor Germán Cister flew past him and across the finish line first, while Bustos was still doing the thing with his foot.

A spectator captured the embarrassing moment on film, as well as the surprised reactions of other onlookers. He captioned it: “Stop posing now! Seriously.”

Watch below:

Bustos, who is represented by the Benitatxell Multiesport Club, seemed undeterred by the events and later shared a snap celebrating his second-place achievement on Instagram.

 

A post shared by Mateo Bustos Pecaut (@mateo_bustos18)

