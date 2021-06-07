Katt Williams Tells Comics ‘There Is No Cancel Culture’ [WATCH]

*Katt Williams has shared his thoughts on audiences being too sensitive for comedy these days, and he takes issue with comedians being canceled.

Speaking to Joe Budden on his June 4 podcast, Williams dished about his upcoming film, “The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2,” before the conversation turned to comedy’s relationship with the internet, TMZ reports.

“Where do you stand on comics’ ability to be comics without judgment and repercussions from cancel culture?” Budden asked Williams.

“Some of these things are for the benefit of everything. Nobody likes the speed limit, but it’s necessary. Nobody likes the shoulder of the road, but it’s there for a reason,” Williams said. “My point is, [people] weren’t all that extremely funny back when they could say whatever they wanted to say. At the end of the day, there’s no cancel culture. Cancellation doesn’t have its own culture.”

Katt agrees that certain words and subjects are rightly being called out for being inappropriate.

“I don’t know what people got canceled that we wish we had back. Who are they? It’s done for the reasons it’s done for and it helped who it helped,” Williams said. “If all that’s going to happen is that we have to be more sensitive in the way that we talk, isn’t that what we want anyway? I’m saying, your job as a comedian is to please the most amount of people with your art. So if you wanna offend somebody, nobody took those words away from you… But don’t call somebody this word when you know it affects all of these people.”

He continued, “If these are the confines that keep you from doing the craft god put you to, then it probably ain’t for you,” Williams said. “Growth is part of being an adult.”

Watch the conversation via the Twitter clip above.