Thursday, June 3, 2021
HomeToday’s Video
Government

Darren Bryant, 29, Made All Kinds of Illinois History After Being Sworn In as Mayor (Video)

By EURPublisher01
0

mayor-2-ht-er-210602_1622667094264_hpEmbed_1x1_992
Mayor Darren Bryant

*There’s a new mayor in Robbins, Illinois, and he’s making history.

Darren Bryant, 29, was sworn in on May 11 in the Cook County village just outside Chicago – home to celebrities such as Dwyane Wade and Keke Palmer – and in doing so became not just the youngest African American mayor to hold office in Robbins, but the entire state of Illinois.

“It’s a surreal moment,” Bryant told “Good Morning America.” “This is the people’s victory more so than mine and I think ‘humbling’ is the best word to describe how I feel right now.”

Robbins is one of the oldest incorporated African American communities in the country. With parents on local school and trustee boards, Bryant grew up around elected officials and has actively been involved in public service since a young age. After serving as student body president before graduating from Kentucky State University in 2014, he went on to become Park District commissioner at 23, then a village trustee at 25, before taking the seat as mayor.

Robbins has a 42% poverty rate, 51.8% rate of homeownership and only 12% of residents have a bachelor’s degree or higher, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Bryant is ready to enact change.

“I’d like to see an increase in home ownership, residential development, economically viable businesses and a village filled with residents living in a town where their quality of life has improved,” Bryant said during a recent interview with Color Coded Voices, a platform that highlights positive news and outstanding stories from communities of color.

Watch Mayor Bryant’s swearing in below:

Previous articleSugar Ray Leonard Lists Custom-built LA home for $46.5M
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO