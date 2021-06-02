Derek Chauvin Prosecutors Will Helm Kim Potter/Daunte Wright Case in Minnesota

*The prosecutors who led and secured Derek Chauvin’s murder conviction will also cover the case against Kim Potter, the former police officer who killed Daunte Wright.

In a statement released by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, he confirmed that he will be taking over the prosection of the former Brooklyn Center police officer. Potter was charged with fatally shooting Wright after she mistook her gun for a taser during a routine traffic stop in April.

‘He should not have died on the day that he did. He should not have died the way that he did. His parents, brothers, sisters, and friends must now live the rest of their lives without him. His son, only two years old, will grow up without his father. I have privately expressed my condolences and sorrow to the family and expect to work with them closely throughout the proceedings. I promise the Wright family and all Minnesotans that I will handle this prosecution responsibly and consistent with the law, and that I will be guided by the values of accountability and transparency.’

