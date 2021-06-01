*After that mass shooting in Miami over the Memorial Day Weekend that left at least two people dead and more than 20 others injured, authorities are offering $130,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

“This is unacceptable,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told reporters. “We should be remembering those who are lost, who’ve served our country, and instead, here we are standing, once again, for a terrible tragedy.

“We will do everything,” she said, “everything we can, and use every resource available to bring these people to justice. We will leave no stone unturned. We will leave nothing behind to bring these shooters to justice.”

Early Sunday, as you can see in the video below, three males got out of an SUV and “began shooting indiscriminately into the crowd” outside a “scheduled event” at an establishment on 186th Street, in the Hialeah area west of Miami Gardens, Miami-Dade police said in a statement.

The venue was a banquet hall that had been rented out for a concert, NBC Miami reported.

The security video above was released by authorities on Monday and shows three people, who appear to be carrying guns, getting out of a white SUV and walking out of the frame. They can be seen running back to the vehicle shortly afterward and then driving away.

Also on Monday investigators said that they had found and recovered the vehicle submerged in a canal in Golden Glades. The Nissan Pathfinder was reported stolen May 15.

Authorities are offering a $30,000 reward for information leading to the shooters’ arrests, with an additional $100,000 for their convictions. The $100,000 was donated by businessman and TV personality Marcus Lemonis, who has a reality show on CNBC.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue found two people dead and took eight others to hospitals, police said. At least 12 other victims went to the hospitals on their own. Three people were in critical condition.

The identities of those who were shot, who authorities said were ages 17 to 32, were not immediately released.

As of this posting, there is no known motive for the shooting.