Thursday, May 27, 2021
HomeNews
News

Jay-Z Confirms His Made in America Festival Will Retutn to Philadelphia Labor Day Weekend

By Ny MaGee
0

JayZPreGRAMMYGalaGRAMMYSaluteIndustryQEH2vVnet7Wl

*JAY-Z’s Made in America festival is set to return this summer after being pushed back last year due to the COVID pandemic. 

The annual event is held in Philadelphia over Labor Day weekend, but organizers announced in July that the festival was rescheduled for 2021.

“2020 is a year like no other,” a statement issued on Made in America’s website and social media channels stated at the time. “We are in a pivotal time in this nation’s history. Collectively, we are fighting parallel pandemics, Covid-19, systematic racism and police brutality. Now is the time to protect the health of our artists, fans, partners and community as well as focus on our support for organizations and individuals fighting for social justice and equality in our country. Therefore, the Made In America festival will be rescheduled for Labor Day Weekend 2021.”

READ MORE: Jay-Z’s Made in America Festival Pushed Back to 2021 Amid ‘Parallel Pandemics’

Jay+Z+SOMETHING+WATER+Day+2+Y7asZIlJjk6l
Getty

The tenth edition Made in America has been confirmed for this coming Labor Day weekend, Saturday, Sept. 4 and Sunday, Sept. 5, per Variety. Early bird tickets can be purchased here with packages and artists’ line-ups will be announced soon.

According to the report, Made in America is produced by Roc Nation with Live Nation, and a portion of the festival’s proceeds supports the Arkansas-based REFORM Alliance, a criminal and prison justice reform organization.

“We are thrilled to announce Made in America 2021 on the legendary Benjamin Franklin Parkway. This year will be like no other, as Made in America celebrates 10 years of music history-making moments,” Jay-Z said in a statement. “The artists’ performances will be even bigger and Cause Village will host a wider range of amazing philanthropic organizations. We look forward to sharing incredible memories with our festival attendees and the city of Philadelphia.”

For the latest on Made In America, visit madeinamericafest.com.

Previous articleObama on How ‘Institutional Constraints’ Prevented Him from Reacting to Killings of Black Americans
Next article‘New Amsterdam’ Star Jocko Sims Clears Up Rumors On Exiting Show | EUR Exclusive WATCH
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO