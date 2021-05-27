Jay-Z Confirms His Made in America Festival Will Retutn to Philadelphia Labor Day Weekend

*JAY-Z’s Made in America festival is set to return this summer after being pushed back last year due to the COVID pandemic.

The annual event is held in Philadelphia over Labor Day weekend, but organizers announced in July that the festival was rescheduled for 2021.

“2020 is a year like no other,” a statement issued on Made in America’s website and social media channels stated at the time. “We are in a pivotal time in this nation’s history. Collectively, we are fighting parallel pandemics, Covid-19, systematic racism and police brutality. Now is the time to protect the health of our artists, fans, partners and community as well as focus on our support for organizations and individuals fighting for social justice and equality in our country. Therefore, the Made In America festival will be rescheduled for Labor Day Weekend 2021.”

The tenth edition Made in America has been confirmed for this coming Labor Day weekend, Saturday, Sept. 4 and Sunday, Sept. 5, per Variety. Early bird tickets can be purchased here with packages and artists’ line-ups will be announced soon.

According to the report, Made in America is produced by Roc Nation with Live Nation, and a portion of the festival’s proceeds supports the Arkansas-based REFORM Alliance, a criminal and prison justice reform organization.

“We are thrilled to announce Made in America 2021 on the legendary Benjamin Franklin Parkway. This year will be like no other, as Made in America celebrates 10 years of music history-making moments,” Jay-Z said in a statement. “The artists’ performances will be even bigger and Cause Village will host a wider range of amazing philanthropic organizations. We look forward to sharing incredible memories with our festival attendees and the city of Philadelphia.”

For the latest on Made In America, visit madeinamericafest.com.