The Jones Girls Featured on Season Finale of TV One’s ‘Unsung’ This Sunday at 9/8c / VIDEO

*(SILVER SPRING, MD) – The season finale of TV One’s original, docu-series’ UNSUNG is slated to air this Sunday, May 23. UNSUNG will tell the tale of The Jones Girls at 9 p.m. ET/8C.

The R&B sister Shirley Jones shares the story of success and how their legacy lives on to present day. This season, fans were treated to a sneak-peek look at episodes with the new digital series, Unwind with Syleena Johnson.

Each episode was published on TVOne.TV and TV One’s social media platforms. Syleena reacted to clips, shared anecdotes, and provided cocktail recipes for viewers to unwind to as they watched both UNSUNG and UNCENSORED. Each episode was ended with her reminding viewers of their chance to win a $250 Amazon gift card.

The Jones Girls, a trio of sisters with some of the silkiest harmonies in the history of soul.Shirley Jones opens up about the journey she shared with her sisters in their rise to soul fame and how she is still carrying on the legacy today.

The seven-time NAACP Image Award-winning series UNSUNG had an explosive season with equally unforgettable stories from a wide array of artists including Morris Day, Hezekiah Walker, Keith Walker, Mystikal, Leela James, Syleena Johnson, Bobby V and Lyfe Jennings. UNSUNG, one of the network’s longest-running series’, highlights the careers and explores the personal lives of some of the most talented, versatile, and influential black vocal artists.

UNSUNG is narrated by actor Gary Anthony Williams and is Executive Produced by Arthur Smith and Frank Sinton of A. Smith & Co. Productions. Mark Rowland also serves as Executive Producer. For TV One, Jason Ryan is Executive in Charge of Production; Donyell Kennedy-McCullough is Senior Director of Talent & Casting; and Robyn Arrington Greene is Head of Original Programming and Production.

For more information on UNSUNG, visit TV One's Youtube Channel and check out exclusive, behind-the-scenes content on www.tvone.tv.

source: TV One