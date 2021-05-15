Fox Taps Tasha Smith to Direct First Two Episodes of New Drama Series ‘Our Kind Of People’

*Actress, director, producer and acting coach, Tasha Smith has been tapped to direct the pilot and second episode of the upcoming FOX drama, “Our Kind of People,” inspired by the book by Laurence Otis Graham.

Per Deadline, written by and produced by Karin Gist and Lee Daniels, the series is inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham’s critically praised book “Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class.” Deadline writes that the show follows “strong-willed, single mom Angela Vaughn as she sets out to reclaim her family’s name and make an impact with her revolutionary haircare line that highlights the innate, natural beauty of black women. But she soon discovers a dark secret about her mother’s past that will turn her world upside-down and shake up this community forever.”

The drama takes place “in the aspirational world of Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard, a historical stronghold where the rich and powerful black elite have come to play for more than 50 years,” per Deadline.

Go to https://t.co/uj64PzfOc6 to register for classes online pic.twitter.com/y38ifKIOgS — Tasha (@tashasmith4real) August 7, 2020

“Magic is something you create, and showrunner Karin Gist has given new life to the special story that is Our Kind of People,” said Smith. “I am honored and thrilled to bring her work to life alongside executive producer Lee Daniels, who is a wonderful producer and mentor to me.”

Smith’s director credits include “Starz’s “P-Valley,” ABC’s “Big Sky,” Fox’s “Star” and “9-1-1” and CW’s “Black Lightning.” Most recently, she signed on to direct multiple episodes of the upcoming Starz series “Black Mafia Family.” Executive produced by 50 Cent, the series is based on the true-crime story of drug kingpins Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory. In sharing the news, Smith wrote on Instagram, “Not only do I get to direct @bmfstarz PILOT for @50cent but I get to work with such an amazing cast.”

Filming for the series will reportedly take place in Detroit and Atlanta.

Meanwhile, as reported by Broadway World, Smith’s work as an acting coach, through her TSAW Actor’s Workshop, has been utilized by A-listers including Mary J. Blige for her performance in “Mudbone,” and Andra Day for her performance as Billie Holiday in Hulu’s “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.”