Watch Wendy Williams Gaze Lovingly at her New Madame Tussauds Wax Figure During Unveiling (Video)

*It was like watching someone fall in love before our very eyes.

On “The Wendy Williams Show” Monday, her wax figure from Madame Tussauds was revealed and we all got to see it for the first time along with the longtime radio and TV personality. It was an emotional moment, as Williams stared at the details of her likeness – from the wig, to the bling, to the Gucci sneakers, to the makeup and lashes.

“I think it’s wonderful,” the 56-year-old Asbury Park, New Jersey, native said to the Tussauds rep seated in the audience. “You did a superb job. You got all the skin complexions, all the hair compilations, the eyebrows that I wear.”

Williams worked with the museum for over a year to get everything right. It included her participation in a “sitting” where Madame Tussauds artists took 200 measurements and photographs from every angle. She was intimately involved in the figure-making process; selecting the pose and collaborating with 20 London-based studio artisans to capture exact measurements, hair color, eye color and skin tone. The doppelgänger is dressed in a Diane von Furstenberg jumpsuit and jewelry created to replicate the pieces she sports on-air including her flower ring which has been re-done.

An interactive experience comes along with the statue, which will be housed at the Times Square venue. Starting today (May 11), guests will have the chance to feel what it’s like to be on the talk show. They can step on a replica of her set and sit down next to the wax figure, on her famous “Hot Topics” purple chair.

“We know times have been challenging for everyone and this new experience is designed to encourage guests to set aside the serious,” Madame Tussauds New York spokesperson Brittany Williams said Monday. “We can’t wait to watch guests let loose and laugh as they step into the spotlight with Wendy.”

Williams joins other legendary TV icons such as Oprah Winfrey, Jimmy Fallon and Al Roker at Madame Tussauds New York.