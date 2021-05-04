What the Devil?: Baby Says ‘Mama’ For First Time in a Demonic-Sounding Voice (Watch)

*A toddler appeared to channel the cinematic “Damien” when he said “mama” for the first time.

Footage captured by Maiken Woll Eide on May 2 shows her 16-month-old son Aiden James (or AJ) happily munching berries in his dad’s lap in Wicklow, Ireland. She asks him if he can say “mama” and his response was something out of “The Exorcist.”

Watch below:

His dad, Julian Brophy, can not stop laughing.

The boy’s mom said that AJ has recently been very focused on babbling, including learning how to say “papa.” However, this milestone moment wasn’t exactly what she and her husband had imagined.

“We laughed so hard, and he’s still saying ‘mama’ like that,” she said.