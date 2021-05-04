Missy Elliott Recalls Inspiring Graduation Speech While Working on New Music

*Missy Elliott took to Twitter recently to recall the honorary degree she received from Berklee College of Music and the graduation speech she delivered in 2019.

While working on some new music in the studio, the hip-hop legend revealed that the engineer mixing her tracks, who goes by the name Cool-T, was a student at Berklee College of Music at the time. As reported by Revolt, Missy took to Twitter to reflect on the full-circle moment.

“I was in the studio a few days ago working & this engineer engineering my music was very quiet but on the last day he said, ‘Hey I was at the graduation when you got your doctorates and I remembered your speech about NOT QUITTING & now look, I’m here mixing your music,’” she captioned a photo of Cool-T. Check out the post below.

Missy gave an emotional speech after receiving an honorary doctorate from Berklee College of Music two years ago. The institution is the largest independent college of contemporary music in the world.

“I don’t even know how I’m standing here but I thank y’all. I thank God,” Missy said in her speech. “I’m not going to talk y’all ears off but I want y’all to know there will be ups-and-downs, prepare for that but don’t give up. And I know you may hear that all the time but if I had given up a long time ago, I wouldn’t be standing here today. You have come too far to quit…”

“As long as you are breathing, it is never too late,” she continued. “People will tell you, you too old. People will tell you, it’ll never work. Don’t believe that cause I’m standing here today and I’m quite sure these people can say the same thing and you all can say this cause look at you, you have graduated. So, I want to be a walking testimony and I want to see years from now people say ‘I graduated from Berklee School of Music and I remember that Missy Elliott said you have come too far to quit and I never gave up and I don’t want y’all to give up.”

Check out Missy’s 2019 speech at Berklee College of Music below: