Sunday, May 2, 2021
HomeSocial Heat
Social Heat

NJ Police Chief Facing Demotion After Asking Officer to Sleep with Wife AND Daughter!

By Fisher Jack
0

Rudolph Beu*It looks like a New Jersey police chief will be demoted after it was discovered that he offered a promotion to a cop in exchange to have sex with the officer’s wife and underaged daughter.

The announcement was made during an administrative disciplinary hearing last week where officials found Rudolph Beu guilty of several offenses during his time as a police officer for the Vineland Police Department. He was accused of failure to perform duties, conduct unbecoming a public employee and neglect of duty and he was already suspended from his position with pay since last February.

Beu faced several allegations which included one incident in 2017 where he promised a promotion for a cop in exchange for sex with the officer’s wife or daughter who was underage. He was also accused of nepotism for allegedly trying to promote his daughter and not properly disciplining his son-in-law at the department as reported by the New York Post.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Dead Girl Chronicles Mental Demise on Social Media / EUR Exclusive

Previous articleDead Girl Chronicles Mental Demise on Social Media / EUR Exclusive
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO