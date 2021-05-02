NJ Police Chief Facing Demotion After Asking Officer to Sleep with Wife AND Daughter!

*It looks like a New Jersey police chief will be demoted after it was discovered that he offered a promotion to a cop in exchange to have sex with the officer’s wife and underaged daughter.

The announcement was made during an administrative disciplinary hearing last week where officials found Rudolph Beu guilty of several offenses during his time as a police officer for the Vineland Police Department. He was accused of failure to perform duties, conduct unbecoming a public employee and neglect of duty and he was already suspended from his position with pay since last February.

Beu faced several allegations which included one incident in 2017 where he promised a promotion for a cop in exchange for sex with the officer’s wife or daughter who was underage. He was also accused of nepotism for allegedly trying to promote his daughter and not properly disciplining his son-in-law at the department as reported by the New York Post.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Dead Girl Chronicles Mental Demise on Social Media / EUR Exclusive